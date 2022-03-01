CCM to stop promotion of Alex Ovechkin and other Russian NHL’ers, MassMutual drops Ovechkin/Backstrom commercial

NHL partners are now distancing themselves from Alex Ovechkin and other Russian stars as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
TSN’s Rick Westhead is reporting that CCM will no longer use Ovechkin or any other Russian players in its global marketing initiatives moving forward.
“Although Mr. Ovechkin is not responsible for the Russian government’s actions, we took the decision to not use him (or any Russian player) on any global CCM communication at this point,” CCM Hockey chief executive Marrouane Nabih said in a statement.
Ovechkin began his NHL career using CCM equipment – a six-year period spanning 2005 through 2011. Ovechkin switched to Bauer in the middle of his career before returning to the CCM in 2017.
Westhead also reported that MassMutual will no longer air the popular “we are duo” life insurance commercial that starred the Ovechkins and Nicklas Backstrom. It was set to air occasionally on ESPN, TNT, and the NHL Network for the rest of the season.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
