Alex Ovechkin gives stick to young fan with epilepsy who was only asking for a photo

Alex Ovechkin made the night of a young Capitals fan who showed up at Gila River Arena in Arizona to see The Great Eight take on the Coyotes.

The little Caps fan had made a sign for Ovi in warmups that said “Ovi I have epilepsy and want to be gr8 too. Can I get a pic with you?”

Ovi did him one better!

In the above video sent in by RMNB readers Chris and Patrycja, Ovi can be seen sliding one of his sticks over the glass and into the hands of the young fan.

The Capitals would go on to win the game against the Coyotes 2-0 to make a great night even better. Amazing stuff from the Caps captain.

Screenshot via Bally Sports Arizona