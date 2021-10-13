Alex Ovechkin scores 731st and 732nd career goals, passes Marcel Dionne for fifth all time in goals

With Wayne Gretzky watching at TNT Studios, Alex Ovechkin scored the 731st and 732nd goals of his career during the Capitals’ season-opening game against the New York Rangers. The two tallies gave Ovechkin sole possession of fifth on the all-time goals list (732), leapfrogging him past Kings legend Marcel Dionne (731). Ovi now trails Gretzky by 162 goals.

Both of Ovechkin’s lamplighters came in the third period and on special teams. The first tally, a power-play marker, gave the Capitals a 4-0 lead. The second came shorthanded, yes shorthanded, to put the Capitals up 5-1.

Goal 1

Ovechkin’s first goal came off a very fortunate bounce. John Carlson’s point shot struck Anthony Mantha high in the chest, ricocheting towards a crashing-the-net Ovi ambling down from the left cirlce.

Ovi quickly deposited the puck short-side past Rangers goaltender Alexandar Giorgiev, sending The Great 8 into his signature celebration: bending to one knee, kissing his glove, and pointing to the heavens.

Goal 2

The second goal was Ovechkin’s first shorty since the 2008-09 season. Evgeny Kuznetsov saw Ovi streaking down the right wing, sending a pass off the end boards and right onto the captain’s tape. Ovi faked forehand before going backhand and tucking the puck into the back of the twine.

Ovechkin, in a game he was questionable to play in due to injury, had a hand in four of the Capitals’ five goals.

Hew now has 13 goals in 17 career season openers.