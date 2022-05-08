Alex Ovechkin has scored a goal in every playoff series he’s ever been in

In the third period of Game Three, Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal from the exotic realm of Ovechkin Island. That goal helped cement Washington’s win, but wayyyyy less importantly it means Ovechkin has scored at least one goal in every playoff series he’s ever been in.

And he’s been in 23 playoff series.

Here’s Ovi’s goal from Saturday. I cannot stress enough how silly it is that he still sometimes gets left alone on that faceoff dot.

Here’s the list:

Series Ovi Goals 2008 PHI 4 2009 NYR 3 2009 PIT 8 2010 MTL 5 2011 NYR 3 2011 TBL 2 2012 BOS 2 2012 NYR 3 2013 NYR 1 (ugh, Adam Oates) 2015 NYI 2 2015 NYR 3 2016 PHI 3 2016 PIT 2 2017 PIT 2 2017 TOR 3 2018 CBJ 5 2018 PIT 3 2018 TBL 4 2018 VGK 3 2019 CAR 4 2020 NYI 4 2021 BOS 2 2022 FLA 1

Are there any other forwards who have a perfect record of scoring goals in every series of every postseason? Stamkos doesn’t. Kucherov doesn’t. Kane doesn’t. Pastrnak doesn’t. Marchand doesn’t. Malkin doesn’t. Crosby doesn’t.

Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid do. Let’s put a pin in that and circle back in, like, 2035. Siri set a reminder.