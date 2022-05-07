Greetings from Ovechkin Island: Caps beat Panthers 6-1

Reeling from an unlucky Game Two, the Washington Capitals returned to home ice and righted some wrongs. They withstood Florida’s relentless attack, dialed in their goaltending, and made some big offensive plays to wrest control of this series.
Jonathan Huberdeau kicked us off with a dart of a goal that beat Ilya Samsonov up high. Before the first period was up, TJ Oshie tied the game with an expert deflection of Alex Ovechkin’s shot.
The Caps got steamrolled in the second period, but no one told the scoreboard. Marcus Johansson backhanded a rebound to put the Caps in the lead, the he set up Trevor van Riemsdyk to make it 3-1 after two periods.
Marooned on Ovechkin Island, Alex Ovechkin scored a power-play goal halfway into the third period. John Carlson secured an empty-netter from like 188 feet away, and Hathaway added one more for good measure.
Caps beat Panthers 6-1. Caps lead the series 2-1.
A playoff Bailamos game! Turn it up.
This has never happened at Capital One Arena but there was a clear "Sammy! Sammy! Sammy!" chant just now.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) May 7, 2022
TVR WITH AN ABSOLUTE SNIPE AND IT'S 3-1 CAPS!!!!!!! THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME!! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mn8BZ6i9LK
— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) May 7, 2022
Maybe the most impressive thing about the Capitals since 2005 – with a thousand personnel changes and coaches over 17 years – is their ability to convince teams Alexander Ovechkin doesn't exist. https://t.co/n41bgL95nV
— Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) May 7, 2022
let's get as loud as @JoeBpXp's tie #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/zfYWz817dE
— Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) May 7, 2022
That was a good game, and it’s good to feel good about it. Since Game One, the Capitals have had the right notion on how to beat the Panthers, but I guess dumb luck still gets a vote in how that plan gets executed. Today, WHILE THE SUN WAS UP, the Capitals stuck to their plan and got paid back for their good faith.
Now here are some people who made mistakes.
See you Monday, when that list should grow.
Headline photo: @PuckBuddys
