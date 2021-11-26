Alex Ovechkin fist bumps Ovi Jr after scoring hat trick goal

Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, and his hockey prodigy son, three-year-old Sergei, attended the Capitals-Panthers game and sat in the same glass-side seats they did for Wednesday’s Capitals-Canadiens game.

The superstitious Ovechkin had a hat trick of assists against the Habs so why not have his fam in the same location against the Panthers?

The seat mojo paid off. Ovechkin scored his 28th career hat trick in the game and after scoring goal number three of the evening, The Great 8 skated over to the boards and gave his son Ovi Jr a fist bump.

RMNB reader Hannah captured part of the interaction from her seats in Capital One Arena. After the goal hug, Ovi ambled over to the opposite side of the ice away from his teammates to say hey to young Sergei.

NHL GIFs posted a loop of the interaction from the endzone camera.

Fist bumps for Ovi Jr. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dhlUoojmzh — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) November 27, 2021

And a photographer captured this photo of the priceless interaction.

After the game, Ovechkin spoke about the moment.

“I think for us as a parent, it is always kind of fun to see your kid,” Ovechkin said. “You can ask Kuzy or somebody else, when they watch you playing it is something special so it’s a cool moment.”

It sure is.

Screenshot: @hannahverde