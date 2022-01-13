Alex Ovechkin unable to practice, Capitals say he has upper-body injury

Alex Ovechkin did not take the ice for practice on Tuesday after the Capitals’ 7-3 blowout loss to the Boston Bruins. After the skate, Peter Laviolette was asked about Ovi’s status.

“Yup. Maintenance (day),” Laviolette said. “We just want to make sure he’s in a good spot coming into practice on Thursday and the weekend.” It was the third time in two weeks Ovechkin had missed a practice for maintenance. The Capitals had the day off on Wednesday.

Ovechkin’s maintenance day on Tuesday has now graduated to injury. The Capitals captain was unable to suit up for practice on Thursday after taking a solo lap around the ice per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Ovechkin is not on the ice as practice begins. He took a lap, said something to Laviolette and headed back to the locker room. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 13, 2022

The #Caps say Ovechkin will not skate today for precautionary reasons. Upper body. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 13, 2022

To my eyes, Ovechkin looked a bit uncomfortable/stiff as he took the big step down from the bench before returning to the room. #Caps https://t.co/bnTipfJSeZ — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 13, 2022

The Capitals are calling Ovechkin missing practice “precautionary”, which suggests he’ll be back for Friday’s skate. The Capitals’ next games are back-to-back 2 PM outings on Saturday and Sunday against the New York Islanders (away) and Vancouver Canucks (home) respectively.

After having the best start to a season at age 36, Ovechkin has finally cooled off four months later. He has only registered two assists over the last four games. The Capitals have lost all four.

Ovechkin, who is also special for his legendary durability, missed 11 games during the 2020-21 season. Four of the games were due to COVID protocol while the other seven came after he suffered a lower-body injury towards the latter part of the season.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB