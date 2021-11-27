Ovi Jr threw a hat on the ice for Alex Ovechkin’s hat trick

Alex Ovechkin scored his 28th career hat trick against the Florida Panthers on Friday. Ovi gave his oldest son Sergei a fist bump through the glass immediately after scoring. But that wasn’t the end of the cute between the two.

Ovi Jr threw a hat over the glass and onto the ice to celebrate dad’s milestone. It was the first time the three-year-old has ever had the opportunity to do so.

“I could see it happening from the 400s where my season tickets are,” Sheena Dunn said to RMNB. “People kept picking up hats and handing them to Sergei. “They would pick them up the floor and he would just throw them over. It was super cute.”

RMNB reader Stephanie Williams noticed what was happening in her endzone seats in the lower bowl. She took video and posted it to her Instagram Story. The Caps fan couldn’t get over how happy the moment was for Nastya Ovechkina.

“Their friend lifted Sergei up so that he could toss the hat over the glass,” Stephanie said. “It was adorable and Nastya looked so proud. They are so cute together.”

Abe Hamrah of Designo Motoring held up Ovi Jr. He has season tickets for the glass-side seats.

After the game, the family went out to dinner and that’s when Sergei hit his personal wall, falling asleep on the bench after all that cheering.

Screenshot: Stephanie Williams