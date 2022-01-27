These are the crazy photos of Robin Lehner’s broken mask after it absorbed a 99 mph shot from Alex Ovechkin

After the Capitals-Golden Knights game on Monday, goaltender Robin Lehner made waves when he revealed Alex Ovechkin broke his mask with a shot.

“It was probably the hardest shot I’ve taken to the head,” Lehner said. “He broke my cage. A little scary. You felt the cage kind of bent in to the cheekbone a little bit. I’m lucky it wasn’t a little bit harder.”

The Athletic’s Jesse Granger tracked down Lehner’s broken bucket and this is what it looked like.

The shot bent in and broke one of the steel prongs of Lehner’s cage. There’s a black puck mark where the cage is bent in.

Ovechkin’s shot was tracked going 99 MPH according to Granger and came towards the end of a five-on-three power play in the second period.

Ovechkin broke Lehner's mask with this shot 😱 pic.twitter.com/159mnaJFEP — hockey w/o spectators (@HWOSpectators) January 25, 2022

“In real time it seemed like a hard shot, because all of Ovechkin’s are, but I didn’t realize the damage it did to Lehner’s mask until later,” Granger said to us.

After seeing the mask close up, Granger was stunned.

“Insane,” he said.

Headline photo: @JesseGranger_/The Athletic