TJ Oshie: 2021-22 season review

TJ Oshie is getting older, and he lost a lot of time to a foot injury, but it sure seems like he’s still got the stuff.

By the Numbers

44 games played 17.5 time on ice per game 11 goals 14 assists 49.0 5-on-5 shot-attempt percentage 49.8 5-on-5 expected goal percentage 42.6 5-on-5 goal percentage

Visualization by HockeyViz

About this visualization: This series of charts made by Micah Blake McCurdy of hockeyviz.com shows lots of information for the player over the season. A short description of each chart:

Most common teammates during 5-on-5

Ice time per game, split up by game state

5-on-5 adjusted shot attempts by the team (black) and opponents (red)

5-on-5 adjusted shooting percentage by the team (black) and opponents (red)

Individual scoring events by the player

5-on-5 adjusted offensive (black) and defensive (red) zone starts

Fan Happiness Survey

About this visualization: At three times during the season, RMNB shared an open survey with fans, asking the following question for each player:

On a scale from 1 to 5, how HAPPY are you to have this player on the team? 1 means VERY UNHAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

2 means UNHAPPY

3 means NEITHER HAPPY NOR UNHAPPY

4 means HAPPY

5 means VERY HAPPY TO HAVE THEM ON THE TEAM

The numbers above show the average score for the player in each survey period.

Exit Interview

Peter’s Take

TJ Oshie was not quite himself in 2021-22 season due to a broken foot that kept him out of much of the season and hampered him once he returned. But in his 44 games, Oshie still seemed to have his offensive touch. Here’s his rates over the past five seasons.

I’ve rung this bell before, but Oshie’s resistance to the aging curve is very impressive. (This is one of the many topics I have been wrong about.) He plays a game that has both physicality and finesse, both of which I thought would have dropped off. And yet here we are, with Oshie on a 20-goal pace at age 35.

There are three more years on Oshie’s deal ($5.75M cap hit), and each will be harder than the last. I’m skeptical that Oshie will justify a top-six spot when he’s 38, the downright disgusting age that I currently am. But that’s a problem for the future (though I hope the front office is ready for it). In the meantime, I’m expecting a bounce-back season for Oshie in defiance of age and reason, because that’s the kind of player he is.

According to Orson Welles

Osh on RMNB

Your Turn

At what point should we start thinking of Oshie as a middle-six forward? When he can’t deliver 20 goals or what? Also, did you get the answer right? Here it is. It took me a few minutes to be honest.

Read more: Japers Rink