TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd activated from injured reserve

The Washington Capitals activated TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd from injured reserve Saturday afternoon. In a corresponding roster move, the Capitals sent rookie winger Brett Leason back down to the Hershey Bears.

The move means that both veteran forwards are likely to return to game action tonight against the San Jose Sharks.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette had said previously that the forwards were “game-time decisions” after the morning skate.

Oshie has been out action since October 27 after suffering a foot injury against the Detroit Red Wings while blocking a shot. Oshie recently started skating again and had been wearing a boot to the rink as recently as yesterday.

Dowd, the Capitals best defensive center, has missed eight of 17 games this season after suffering two different lower-body injuries. Dowd’s latest ailment occured on November 8 as he pulled up lame while skating against the Buffalo Sabres.

With Oshie and Dowd back, the Capitals are now only without three veteran forwards: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), Anthony Mantha (shoulder), and Lars Eller (COVID-19 protocol).

As for Leason, the Capitals 2020 second-round pick impressed during his short time with the team. The 22-year-old rookie scored his first NHL goal against the Lightning on November 1 and posted three points overall (2g, 1a) in 10 games.

Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 against the Arizona Coyotes and recorded three points (2g, 1a) in 10 games with the Capitals this season. In five games with Hershey this season, the 6'5", 215-pound right wing has one goal. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey's games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2). In 88 career games with Hershey, Leason has 35 points (13g, 22a). At the junior level, Leason registered 89 points (36g, 53a) in 55 games with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2018-19 season. In 190 career WHL games between Prince Albert and the Tri-City Americans, Leason recorded 140 points (60g, 80a). He received the 2019 E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence in 2019, presented annually by the NHL to a prospect who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism. Leason represented Team Canada in the 2019 World Junior Championship, recording five points (3g, 2a) in five games. The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

