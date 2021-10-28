TJ Oshie out week-to-week with lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals had an optional skate today at noon at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and the Capitals have just announced Oshie is out week to week with a lower-body injury.

From the Caps:

Injury update: #Caps forward T.J. Oshie sustained a lower body injury on Wednesday vs. Detroit. He is listed as week-to-week — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 28, 2021

Oshie, 34, played a full game on Wednesday, playing 18.5 minutes and recording an assist in Washington’s overtime loss to Detroit. Samantha Pell points out that Oshie blocked a shot late in the game but took shifts afterwards.

According to a reliable RMNB reader, Caps forward TJ Oshie was there using crutches and wearing a boot over one foot.

Thursday’s optional skate was originally slated as a full practice but was downgraded to an optional skate eight minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB