TJ Oshie out week-to-week with lower-body injury

By Peter Hassett

October 28, 2021 1:50 pm

The Washington Capitals had an optional skate today at noon at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and the Capitals have just announced Oshie is out week to week with a lower-body injury.

From the Caps:

Oshie, 34, played a full game on Wednesday, playing 18.5 minutes and recording an assist in Washington’s overtime loss to Detroit. Samantha Pell points out that Oshie blocked a shot late in the game but took shifts afterwards.

According to a reliable RMNB reader, Caps forward TJ Oshie was there using crutches and wearing a boot over one foot.

Thursday’s optional skate was originally slated as a full practice but was downgraded to an optional skate eight minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB