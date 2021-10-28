TJ Oshie out week-to-week with lower-body injury

The Washington Capitals had an optional skate today at noon at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, and the Capitals have just announced Oshie is out week to week with a lower-body injury.
From the Caps:
Injury update: #Caps forward T.J. Oshie sustained a lower body injury on Wednesday vs. Detroit. He is listed as week-to-week
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 28, 2021
Oshie, 34, played a full game on Wednesday, playing 18.5 minutes and recording an assist in Washington’s overtime loss to Detroit. Samantha Pell points out that Oshie blocked a shot late in the game but took shifts afterwards.
According to a reliable RMNB reader, Caps forward TJ Oshie was there using crutches and wearing a boot over one foot.
Thursday’s optional skate was originally slated as a full practice but was downgraded to an optional skate eight minutes before it was scheduled to begin.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On