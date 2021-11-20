TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd are game-time decisions against the Sharks

The Washington Capitals are in San Jose for one more pair of back-to-back games on the West Coast. And they may see a return of two key veterans tonight against the Sharks.

TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd took the morning skate, and after fully participating in practice on Friday, are game-time decisions per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. Daniel Sprong, who suffered a leg injury during Friday’s skate, is healthy and will play.

Oshie skated with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Connor McMichael and returned to his spot on the Capitals’ first unit power-play.

Ilya Samsonov will get the start against the Sharks – his second straight after having a 34-save shutout against the Los Angels Kings on Wednesday.

Capitals third-line center Lars Eller remains in protocol and is continuing to quarantine in Anaheim.

After tonight’s game against the Sharks, the Capitals will travel to Seattle to take on the expansion Kraken for the first time.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB