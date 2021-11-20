TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd are game-time decisions against the Sharks

The Washington Capitals are in San Jose for one more pair of back-to-back games on the West Coast. And they may see a return of two key veterans tonight against the Sharks.
TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd took the morning skate, and after fully participating in practice on Friday, are game-time decisions per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. Daniel Sprong, who suffered a leg injury during Friday’s skate, is healthy and will play.
Sprong is good to go tonight, per Laviolette. Dowd and Oshie are game time decisions. #Caps pic.twitter.com/2M3BYW2Nqf
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 20, 2021
Oshie skated with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Connor McMichael and returned to his spot on the Capitals’ first unit power-play.
Ilya Samsonov will get the start against the Sharks – his second straight after having a 34-save shutout against the Los Angels Kings on Wednesday.
Samsonov is the first goalie off the ice this morning. #Caps
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 20, 2021
Capitals third-line center Lars Eller remains in protocol and is continuing to quarantine in Anaheim.
Eller (Covid protocol) is still quarantining in Anaheim. So he’s a no-go tonight, obviously. #Caps
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 20, 2021
After tonight’s game against the Sharks, the Capitals will travel to Seattle to take on the expansion Kraken for the first time.
