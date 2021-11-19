TJ Oshie takes line rushes, practices fully for first time since injuring foot

The Washington Capitals have endured one injury after another to its forward corps this season. They even freakishly lost Daniel Sprong for a period of time during practice on Friday.

But they did get some good news on the injury front too. TJ Oshie practiced fully for the first time since injuring his foot against the Detroit Red Wings on October 27.

According to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir, Oshie arrived to practice wearing a walking boot, but that did not stop him from re-joining his teammates on the ice. The Osh Babe wore a normal practice jersey and rejoined line rushes – a feat he was unable to accomplish the last time the Capitals practiced.

T.J. Oshie (foot) is still walking around in a boot…but he's on the ice today in a red jersey. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 19, 2021

Oshie skated between Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjällby on the second line per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, opening up the possibility that he may return to game action as soon as Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.

T.J. Oshie just took line rushes with Connor McMichael and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 19, 2021

Oshie also returned to his middle-of-ice spot on the Caps’ first power-play unit.

Capitals power play units: PP1: Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Oshie, Carlson, Sheary PP2: Wilson, Sprong, Schultz, Orlov, Protas — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 19, 2021

Fourth-line center Nic Dowd also wore a normal jersey and practiced fully during practice, shedding the no-contact one he had worn previously. Both forwards are on injured reserve and, after already being out a minimum of seven days, can return at any time.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said both forwards could possibly return against the Sharks.

Re: Sprong and tomorrow’s game in San Jose, Laviolette said it’s a good sign that he returned to practice. Laviolette also said Oshie and Dowd are possibilities after being full-go today. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Lars Eller remains in COVID-19 protocol and did not participate.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB