Daniel Sprong leaves ice with trainer after injuring right leg during practice (Updated)

The injury bug continues to bite the Washington Capitals.

Friday, as the team practiced at the San Jose Sharks’ practice facility (Solar4America Ice at San Jose), Daniel Sprong left the ice with the team’s trainer, Jason Serbus, after injuring his right leg.

Neither of the two traveling beat writers, The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir and The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, saw what initially happened, but did see the aftermath.

Sprong just hobbled off the ice at practice favoring his right leg. Didn't see what happened but heard a thud against the wall behind the net. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 19, 2021

Something happened behind the net, didn't see exactly what, but he hobbled off with the team trainer. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 19, 2021

It’s unclear how serious the injury is and if it will force Sprong out of either of the Capitals’ back-to-back games this weekend against the Sharks and Seattle Kraken.

The Capitals are already playing without five of their veteran forwards: Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd, and Lars Eller.

Update: According to El-Bashir, Sprong was able to return to practice before its conclusion. The Dutch forward was “skating gingerly on his own” and “talking to the athletic trainer” throughout the process.

Peter Laviolette said afterward that it was a “good sign” that Sprong was able to come back to practice.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB