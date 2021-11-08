Nic Dowd’s leg gives way in second period, will not return to game

The Capitals are without Nic Dowd again.

The team’s talented and effective fourth-line center left the Caps-Sabres game in the second period after pulling up lame in the neutral zone.

Dowd could be seen skating before something appeared to hurt bad, causing him to go to his knees and stop his momentum with his hands. He then crawled off the ice awkwardly.

The Capitals later announced Dowd would not return to the game and would be re-evaluated tomorrow.

Injury update: #Caps center Nic Dowd (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game and will be re-evaluated tomorrow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 9, 2021

Dowd has been battling a left leg injury over the last few weeks causing him to miss several games. It’s unclear if this is related or a new injury.

Photo: NBCSWSH