Brett Leason scores first NHL goal against Lightning

Brett Leason has scored his first NHL goal.

The 22-year-old rookie skated on a line with his junior teammate and fellow rookie Aliaksei Protas and Conor Sheary against the Tampa Bay Lightning. On only his second-ever shot he found the back of the net.

Leason owes a big thank you to Victor Hedman for almost mindlessly deflecting the shot past his own goaltender but they all count the same. The wrister from the half wall clanged off of Hedman’s stick in front of the net and past a helpless Andrei Vasilevskiy.

“There’s a lot of youth that’s coming inside of the organization”, Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said after the game. “And you see them when we’re in trouble and they’re contributing so that’s a good thing.”

Leason was congratulated on Twitter by his and Protas’ former junior club the Prince Albert Raiders.

