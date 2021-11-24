Home / News / TJ Oshie placed on injured reserve, Nicklas Backstrom skates with team in non-contact jersey

TJ Oshie placed on injured reserve, Nicklas Backstrom skates with team in non-contact jersey

By Chris Cerullo

November 24, 2021 10:49 am

The Washington Capitals got a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday morning as star center Nicklas Backstrom skated with his teammates for the first time this season as he continues to rehab his hip.

Backstrom was on the ice in a non-contact jersey for the team’s morning skate before they play the Montreal Canadiens at Capital One Arena.

The good news wouldn’t last forever though as the team announced only minutes later that TJ Oshie was going back on injured reserve.

Oshie has missed eleven games this season with two separate foot injuries. This will be his second trip to the injured reserve.

Backstrom has yet to play in a game this season for the Capitals.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell also reported that Conor Sheary, who the Caps consider day-to-day with an upper-body injury, was on the ice before the morning skate but left before the official skate began.

Lars Eller is also still missing due to being in COVID-19 protocols.

The team called up forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from Hershey due to these roster woes.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

