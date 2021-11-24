Capitals recall Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals continue to tinker with their roster as they deal with injury issues among the team’s forwards.

Wednesday morning, the Capitals recalled forwards Michael Sgarbossa and Beck Malenstyn from the AHL’s Hershey Bears before a date with the Montreal Canadiens in DC.

Sgarbossa has eight goals and 14 total points for the Bears so far this season and is their current leading scorer. He has played in 55 total NHL games in his career, including seven with the Caps in the past two seasons.

Malenstyn has three points in 15 games for Hershey this season. He made his NHL debut with the Capitals during the 2019-20 season and has played in three total NHL games overall.

The Capitals also sent down winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Tuesday.

The Capitals are currently dealing with both TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary being listed as “day-to-day” with injury as well as the noted long-term absences of Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha and Lars Eller’s COVID-19 protocol issues.

