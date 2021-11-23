Capitals send Axel Jonsson-Fjallby back to AHL’s Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals are starting to get a bit more healthy and with that will come roster moves as they filter players back to their AHL affiliate the Hershey Bears.

Tuesday afternoon saw the Caps do just that as they sent winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby back to the Bears.

NEWS | The Capitals have re-assigned forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/MZhJnMfvLv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 23, 2021

Jonsson-Fjallby played in eight games for the Capitals and recorded one assist. No waiver process will be needed for his return to Hershey.

This seems to be a good sign for at least one of the Caps players who were unavailable Sunday in Seattle … Oshie (lower body injury), Sheary (upper body), Eller (Covid protocols) https://t.co/pnnElle3St — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 23, 2021

The Capitals’ next game is Wednesday night in DC against the Montreal Canadiens.

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Re-assign Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, has recorded one assist in eight games with Washington. Since making his NHL debut on Nov. 8 against the Buffalo Sabres, Jonsson-Fjallby ranks fourth on the Capitals in shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (52.4%). Prior to his recall, Jonsson-Fjallby recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in nine games with Hershey this season. In 31 games with the Bears last season, Jonsson-Fjallby recorded 15 points (10g, 5a) and set an AHL career high in goals per game (0.32). The 6’1″, 189-pound forward also played in 26 games with Vastervik IK in the Swedish Hockey League, where he recorded 15 points (4g, 11a). In 117 career games with the Bears, the Stockholm, Sweden, native has recorded 48 points (27g, 21a). The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB