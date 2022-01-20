TJ Oshie will miss at least the next two games after being placed on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals announced on Thursday that TJ Oshie has been placed on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury.

The IR designation means Oshie will not be able to return to active play for the next seven days at the least. Due to Oshie’s last game coming on January 15, that seven days will only require him to miss games against the Boston Bruins on Thursday and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Oshie will first be eligible to return on January 24 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

ROSTER UPDATE: #Caps recall Michal Kempny and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from the taxi squad, re-assign Michael Sgarbossa to the taxi squad and place TJ Oshie on IR (eligible to return 1/24 vs VGK) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 20, 2022

Oshie, who has only played in 18 of 40 games this season, did not join the Capitals on their trip to Boston.

The 35-year-old winger skated on Wednesday before the Capitals’ optional practice but left the ice before that practice started.

“That’s good that he’s out there,” Caps head coach Peter Laviolette said. “That’s a step, so that’s a positive.”

Oshie appeared to injure his arm or shoulder very early in the Capitals’ recent win over the New York Islanders. The Capitals forward threw his right arm up in the air to try and catch an Alex Ovechkin lob pass and immediately tucked the arm in and headed to the bench gingerly. Oshie has had shoulder issues in the past.

The injury setback is just the latest bump in the road for Oshie as the talented forward has already missed previous time due to injury, COVID-19 protocol, and the flu.

Oshie joins two regulars in Conor Sheary and John Carlson, who are currently unavailable due to COVID protocol, Dmitry Orlov who was suspended by the NHL for two games for kneeing, and Anthony Mantha on the Capitals’ absentee list.

Due to that, Michal Kempny will get his first game since January 2 and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby will get his first since November 21.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB