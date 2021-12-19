TJ Oshie is the latest Capitals player to land in COVID-19 protocol

The Washington Capitals will have yet another key player unavailable due to COVID-19 protocol. They are already without Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Garnet Hathaway.

Sunday morning, the team announced that TJ Oshie is the latest Capital to join the list.

#Caps forward TJ Oshie is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 19, 2021

The Capitals will get Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk back in their lineup now that they have left Canada, but will again be missing an entire top-six line and then some when they take on the Los Angeles Kings in DC tonight.

Backstrom, Kuznetsov, and now Oshie join Anthony Mantha who is on long-term injured reserve with a shoulder injury as out for the game. An already jumbled Caps forward group will have to readjust yet again.

The Capitals recalled forward Joe Snively from the Hershey Bears to replace Oshie on the roster. They take on the Kings at 7 PM. Across the NHL, several teams have been sidelined through the Christmas Break due to the disease.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB