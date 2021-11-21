Home / News / TJ Oshie is hurt, won’t play against Seattle Kraken

TJ Oshie is hurt, won’t play against Seattle Kraken

By Peter Hassett

 2 Comments

November 21, 2021 8:32 pm

Just one night after TJ Oshie’s return, the Washington Capitals will be without the services of the forward tonight against the Seattle Kraken. The Caps say he has a lower-body injury.

That’s a major disappointment for the Everett, Washington native.

From the Caps:

Oshie played just 14 minutes in San Jose on Saturday night. Oshie suffered a lower-body injury in late October that had him in a walking boot.

This report comes shortly after Laviolette was a bit evasive about player statuses for tonight.

Meanwhile, Center Lars Eller remains on the COVID protocol for the fifth day.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong

, ,