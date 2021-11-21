TJ Oshie is hurt, won’t play against Seattle Kraken

Just one night after TJ Oshie’s return, the Washington Capitals will be without the services of the forward tonight against the Seattle Kraken. The Caps say he has a lower-body injury.

That’s a major disappointment for the Everett, Washington native.

From the Caps:

Injury update: #Caps TJ Oshie will not play tonight vs Seattle and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 22, 2021

Oshie played just 14 minutes in San Jose on Saturday night. Oshie suffered a lower-body injury in late October that had him in a walking boot.

This report comes shortly after Laviolette was a bit evasive about player statuses for tonight.

When asked if T.J. Oshie and/or Nic Dowd will play tonight, Laviolette said the team was “working through some things in the room.” So tba on their availability for tonight. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Center Lars Eller remains on the COVID protocol for the fifth day.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong