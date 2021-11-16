Lars Eller absent for Capitals morning skate in Anaheim

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that Lars Eller missed the Capitals morning skate in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Eller’s absence adds more injury woes to a Capitals team that has had nothing but bad luck this season. If the team’s third-line center is unable to suit up for the game tonight, the Caps will be without three of their regular four starting centers: Eller, Nicklas Backstrom, and Nic Dowd.

It’s unclear what’s ailing the Tiger as he did not appear to miss a shift against the Penguins on Sunday.

Lars Eller is not on the ice for Capitals morning skate in Anaheim. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 16, 2021

Connor McMichael continued to center the second line while the newly-recalled Garrett Pilon replaced Eller on the third, skating between Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Garnet Hathaway.

Capitals lines at AM skate in Anaheim: Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-McMichael-Sprong

AJF-Pilon-Hathaway

Hagelin-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

TvR-Schultz *Eller is not on the ice — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 16, 2021

Peter Laviolette did not give any further information after practice, only saying that the Capitals are “working through some things.”

Per Ted Starkey, the Capitals would be without nearly a half-dozen of their best forwards for the game.

If Eller is out tonight, the Capitals will be missing 5 of their top 12 forwards, and ones that cost nearly $25M in cap space. — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) November 16, 2021

While Eller’s absence was concerning, the Capitals did get some good news: TJ Oshie took the ice for the first time since injuring his foot against the Detroit Red Wings on October 27.

a welcome sight 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/bKWQTx8N57 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 16, 2021

Nic Dowd also participated in all of the team’s drills. It’s believed the fourth-line center is eligible to return off IR on Wednesday.

In other news, injured forwards Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie are both going through all team drills — minus line rushes — at Caps morning skate. First time Oshie has skated with the team since he was hurt Oct 27. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 16, 2021

Vitek Vanecek is expected to start.

Vitek Vanecek looks like the expected starter in net tonight against Anaheim. Ilya Samsonov working on the ice long after morning skate with goalie coach Scott Murray. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 16, 2021

