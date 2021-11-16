Home / News / Lars Eller absent for Capitals morning skate in Anaheim

Lars Eller absent for Capitals morning skate in Anaheim

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

November 16, 2021 3:00 pm

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that Lars Eller missed the Capitals morning skate in Anaheim on Tuesday.

Eller’s absence adds more injury woes to a Capitals team that has had nothing but bad luck this season. If the team’s third-line center is unable to suit up for the game tonight, the Caps will be without three of their regular four starting centers: Eller, Nicklas Backstrom, and Nic Dowd.

It’s unclear what’s ailing the Tiger as he did not appear to miss a shift against the Penguins on Sunday.

Connor McMichael continued to center the second line while the newly-recalled Garrett Pilon replaced Eller on the third, skating between Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Garnet Hathaway.

Peter Laviolette did not give any further information after practice, only saying that the Capitals are “working through some things.”

Per Ted Starkey, the Capitals would be without nearly a half-dozen of their best forwards for the game.

While Eller’s absence was concerning, the Capitals did get some good news: TJ Oshie took the ice for the first time since injuring his foot against the Detroit Red Wings on October 27.

Nic Dowd also participated in all of the team’s drills. It’s believed the fourth-line center is eligible to return off IR on Wednesday.

Vitek Vanecek is expected to start.

Screenshot: @Capitals

, , ,