Garrett Pilon recalled from Hershey Bears as Capitals set out on West Coast road trip

The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Garrett Pilon from the Hershey Bears for their West Coast road trip that sees them play their next four games far away from DC.

Before the recall, the Caps were playing without an extra forward and this move ensures they have a full 23-man roster when they set out on this trip.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Garrett Pilon from the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/Md6ed2k0cq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 15, 2021

Pilon made his NHL debut last season with the Capitals and was a member of the taxi squad for a large majority of the shortened season. This season in Hershey he has five goals and six assists in 13 games played.

Injured forwards Nic Dowd and TJ Oshie will also join the Capitals on the road trip. It’s unclear if either will play.

More from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Garrett Pilon ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Garrett Pilon from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Pilon, 23, made his NHL debut with the Capitals last season on May 8, 2021, against the Philadelphia Flyers. This season, the 6’0″, 190-pound forward leads Hershey with 11 points (5g, 6a) in 13 games and is tied for first in goals. During the 2020-21 season, the Mineola, New York, native recorded 16 points (4g, 12a) in 14 games with the Bears, ranking third on Hershey in points per game (1.14). Pilon set career highs in goals (18) and points (36) during the shortened 2019-20 AHL season with Hershey. He ranked third on Hershey in goals, fifth in points and tied for second in power play goals (5). Pilon recorded a combined 17 points (10g, 7a) in Hershey’s final 22 games. In 159 career games with Hershey, Pilon has recorded 96 points (37g, 59a). From the 2015-16 season to 2017-18, Pilon played in 207 combined games in the Western Hockey League (WHL) between the Kamloops Blazers and the Everett Silvertips, recording 192 points (69g, 123a). During his final season in the WHL in 2017-18, Pilon recorded 80 points (34g, 46a) in 69 combined games between Kamloops and Everett. Pilon was selected with the Capitals’ third round pick, 87th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB