Garrett Pilon will make his NHL debut against the Flyers. Zdeno Chara, incredibly, has now played games with both him and his dad Rich.

Garrett Pilon, 23, has spent the last three seasons with the Hershey Bears. Saturday, the Capitals’ 2016 third-round pick will realize a dream he had as a kid.

Pilon will make his debut against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday night. The Capitals recalled Pilon from the Hershey Bears around 5 PM and sent down Daniel Carr.

#Caps have loaned Daniel Carr to the Taxi Squad, recall Garrett Pilon from the Taxi Squad to the active roster. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 8, 2021

Pilon was placed on the third line with Michael Raffl.

He got the Rookie Treatment and skated a solo lap around the rink before the rest of his teammates came out for warmups.

Here was Garrett Pilon’s solo lap pic.twitter.com/BniSXRKDOU — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 8, 2021

Pilon has scored 16 points (4g, 12a) in 14 games with Hershey this season. He earned congratulations from the Capitals, Hershey Bears, and his former junior team, the Kamloop Blazers.

Congratulations to Garrett Pilon on his NHL Debut with the #ALLCAPS tonight! Welcome to The Show! #HBH pic.twitter.com/BHh8LLs7Ty — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 8, 2021

There is also a fun hockey history aspect to this as well. Once the puck is dropped, Zdeno Chara will have officially played a game with both Garret and his dad, Rich. Rich Pilon was an NHL defenseman and an enforcer who retired in 2002. Chara and Rich played together with the New York Islanders during Zee’s first three seasons in the league.

If Garrett Pilon makes his NHL debut tonight with Capitals with Zdeno Chara in the lineup (appears to be the case), Chara will have played NHL games with him and his father Rich Pilon. Chara and Rich Pilon were teammates with the Islanders during Chara's first 3 NHL seasons. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 8, 2021

Chara actually got his first callup to the NHL from Kentucky due to an ankle injury Rich suffered.

Rich Pilon did not play when Zdeno Chara made his NHL debut with the Islanders on Nov. 19, 1997 vs, the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Pilon was out with an ankle injury, which contributed to Chara being called up from Kentucky of the AHL. https://t.co/26V5vQ6Phi — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 8, 2021

During an interview with Capitals Radio, Rich revealed that Zdeno and his son were close back in the day.

“It’s pretty special when he’s out there with a guy who carried him on his shoulders way back in the day when Zee first came into the league,” Rich said. “What happened on Thanksgiving, we always had people come over for dinner. The single guys that were by themselves, we always invited them so Zee and Zigmund Palfy came over. Zee’s eating and he was carrying the kids on his shoulders, my daughter and Garrett.”

"It's pretty special when he's out there with a guy that actually carried him on shoulders. On Thanksgiving, Z came over and he was eating and he was carrying Garrett on his shoulders"#Isles alum Rich Pilon on former teammate Zdeno Chara now playing w/son Garrett in Washington pic.twitter.com/iUrwc5Vesv — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) May 8, 2021

Chara checked Garrett into the boards during warmups to officially welcome him to the NHL.

yep, welcome to the show pic.twitter.com/0nzQWC2xDW — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 8, 2021

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB