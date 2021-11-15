Report: TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd will join Capitals on West Coast road trip while Nicklas Backstrom remains out

The Washington Capitals could get two core players back during their four-game, West Coast road trip that will see them visit Anaheim, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Seattle.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported on Monday morning that TJ Oshie and Nic Dowd will fly with the team. El-Bashir also reports that Nicklas Backstrom and Anthony Mantha will stay home.

Dowd is currently on injured reserve, trying to recover from a lower-body injury that had him crawling off the ice against the Sabres. The fourth-line center is believed to be eligible to return on Wednesday and has missed six games so far this season.

Oshie, who is in a walking boot, blocked a shot off his right foot on October 27 against the Detroit Red Wings. A day later, the Capitals announced he was out week-to-week. The right-wing was placed on injured reserve and has not played since, missing eight-straight games. Oshie is eligible to return as soon as he’s healthy. It’s possible he could be joining the team because he grew up and has family in Seattle. The Caps play Seattle on Sunday, November 21.

Backstrom has been eligible to return from long-term injured reserve since November 6. Backstrom is skating and rehabbing a hip injury that he suffered late last season. He is the only Capitals player on LTIR.

Mantha is out indefinitely after getting injured against the Florida Panthers and having shoulder surgery. He has missed the last five games.

