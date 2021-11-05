Anthony Mantha out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery

The Washington Capitals announced at 11:29 am that Anthony Mantha was placed on injured reserve and the team had recalled Aliaksei Protas from Hershey.

Sixty minutes later after the first tweet, the team revealed that Mantha had shoulder surgery and is out indefinitely.

#Caps forward Anthony Mantha underwent a successful surgery on his shoulder following yesterday’s game against the Florida Panthers and will be out indefinitely. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 5, 2021

Peter Laviolette had no timetable when Mantha may return per NBCSWSH’s JJ Regan.

Laviolette has no timetable for Mantha's return and is also not sure if he will be placed on LTIR. — JJ Regan (@JJReganNBCS) November 5, 2021

Mantha appears to have suffered his injury in the second period of last night’s game against the Panthers. He did not return for the third. Peter Laviolette did not provide much of an update after the game.

Washington will now be without three of their best forwards moving forward with Mantha joining Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie on the injured list.