Capitals place Anthony Mantha on injured reserve, recall Aliaksei Protas from Hershey

Aliaksei Protas has been brought back to the Capitals a day after being sent back to AHL Hershey.

The rookie was recalled back to the team after Anthony Mantha suffered an upper-body injury against the Florida Panthers.

Mantha was placed on injured reserve Friday morning.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled center Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears and have placed Anthony Mantha on the Injured Reserve list. https://t.co/OCaCYZv0ww — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 5, 2021

Mantha appears to have gotten injured in the second period. He was not on the bench when the Capitals returned for the third and was said to be being evaluated for an injury.

“We’ll find out what it is and then we’ll update,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said after the game.

“It was a track meet out there tonight,” Laviolette added. “It was flying up and down the ice so we needed all four lines. To be missing a forward probably wasn’t great for us. Ovi’s playing on a different line, Kuzy’s playing on a different line, and Mikey is moving to the left wing once in a while. We were just trying to keep [going] so we could keep pace with the speed that was going on out there. It was a quick one. Through it all, losing a player, I thought our players kept pushing and pushing.”

Due to his IR designation, Mantha will not be able to return to active play for the next seven days at the least.

Mantha now joins Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie who are also hurt and out of the lineup. Nic Dowd, who was previously on injured reserve, returned in the Capitals’ loss to the Panthers.

With Mantha now on IR, Washington has $20.65M – or over a quarter of their cap – on IR/LTIR with Backstrom and Oshie also out. — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) November 5, 2021

Protas made his NHL debut on November 1 against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. He received only 3:53 of ice time.

