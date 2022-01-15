TJ Oshie leaves Islanders game early in first period with upper-body injury

TJ Oshie has missed 20 of 38 Capitals games this season, due to injury, COVID-19, and non-COVID-19 illness. Saturday, Oshie left the Capitals-Islanders game early in the first period after suffering an upper-body injury.

According to the Capitals, he will not return.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps TJ Oshie will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2022

Oshie appears to have gotten injured as he threw his right arm up to try and catch an Alex Ovechkin lob pass out of the air with his gloved hand. This suggests Oshie could have suffered a shoulder injury. He’s had shoulder issues in the past.

The talented right wing left the game after only taking two shifts in the game per NHL.com. He finished with 1:46 of ice time.

Oshie was previously injured this season after blocking a shot against the Detroit Red Wings in late November.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB