Peter Laviolette explains how TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary got hurt

The Washington Capitals list of injuries this season continues to grow.

The Capitals learned very late Sunday night that both TJ Oshie and Conor Sheary would be missing would not play against the Seattle Kraken due to injury.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette spoke to the media after the game explaining more specifically what happened and why he was missing the two ailing forwards.

Sheary’s upper-body injury occurred during warmups causing the team to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Dennis Cholowski ended up taking Sheary’s spot in the lineup.

“This was late,” Laviolette said of when he knew Sheary would not be able to go. “This was late notice, something as he was getting ready so we had to make a last-minute decision to pull him out and make a plan as to where we were gonna go from there.”

Injury update: #Caps Conor Sheary will not play tonight vs Seattle and is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 22, 2021

Sheary scored twice on Saturday night against the San Jose Sharks and has five points in his last five games, including four goals. He was slated to skate on the Capitals’ top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov before his late absence.

As for Oshie, “This was something that was from last night, something different (than his foot injury),” Laviolette said. “It popped up really late in the (Sharks) game so he didn’t play the last few shifts there.”

Oshie had missed ten games in a row after blocking a shot and suffering a foot injury against the Red Wings on October 27.

Injury update: #Caps TJ Oshie will not play tonight vs Seattle and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 22, 2021

Oshie took a short shift with a little less than seven minutes remaining in the third period against the Sharks and then did not jump back over the boards for the rest of the game. He had recorded an assist earlier in the night on Ovechkin’s power play tally.

Laviolette also stated he didn’t know anything about the current status of Lars Eller who remains out due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.