Conor Sheary a late scratch for Seattle Kraken game after suffering an upper-body injury

The Washington Capitals’ bad luck with injuries continues.

Nearly a half-hour after the team revealed that TJ Oshie was injured again, the Caps announced that Conor Sheary would miss tonight’s Seattle Kraken game due to an upper-body injury.

The Capitals are classifying Sheary’s injury as day-to-day.

Injury update: #Caps Conor Sheary will not play tonight vs Seattle and is listed as day-to-day with an upper body injury. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 22, 2021

Sheary was the Capitals’ goal-scoring hero on Saturday, lighting the lamp twice in the Capitals’ 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. He had been playing on the first line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and the getting big power-play minutes recently.

Shears gets one in the Shark Tank! pic.twitter.com/wpSttEv0wi — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 21, 2021

No balance? No problem pic.twitter.com/eqMtTDEfte — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 21, 2021

Sheary did not miss a shift last night during the game and it’s unclear when he was injured.

The scrappy Capitals forward was listed in the starting lineup 20 minutes before puck drop. Defenseman Dennis Cholowski replaced Sheary in the lineup as Peter Laviolette went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the game. Trevor van Riemsdyk was moved up and played forward.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB