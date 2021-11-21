Home / News / Conor Sheary a late scratch for Seattle Kraken game after suffering an upper-body injury

Conor Sheary a late scratch for Seattle Kraken game after suffering an upper-body injury

By Ian Oland

November 21, 2021 9:18 pm

The Washington Capitals’ bad luck with injuries continues.

Nearly a half-hour after the team revealed that TJ Oshie was injured again, the Caps announced that Conor Sheary would miss tonight’s Seattle Kraken game due to an upper-body injury.

The Capitals are classifying Sheary’s injury as day-to-day.

Sheary was the Capitals’ goal-scoring hero on Saturday, lighting the lamp twice in the Capitals’ 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. He had been playing on the first line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov and the getting big power-play minutes recently.

Sheary did not miss a shift last night during the game and it’s unclear when he was injured.

The scrappy Capitals forward was listed in the starting lineup 20 minutes before puck drop. Defenseman Dennis Cholowski replaced Sheary in the lineup as Peter Laviolette went with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in the game. Trevor van Riemsdyk was moved up and played forward.

