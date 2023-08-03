A first look at Conor Sheary as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning

We got the first look at what Conor Sheary is going to look like as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.

Sheary is swapping out his Capitals red for Tampa Bay’s blue after signing a three-year, $6 million deal with the Lightning on the first day of NHL free agency. The Lightning showed off Sheary’s new uniform hanging in his locker room stall on their Instagram.

“Fresh threads for our freshest bolts,” the team captioned the photo.

Sheary signed with the Lightning after three successful seasons in DC. As a member of the Caps he posted 102 points (48g, 54a) in 206 games. His best season came during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 43 points (19g, 24a) in 71 games. He cracked the top five on the team in scoring the past two years and was the only player to feature in all 82 games last season.

Sheary spoke with NHL Network in July about why he chose the move to Tampa Bay. “I think Tampa itself is a desirable place,” Sheary said. “The success that Tampa has had over the last number of years. Playing against them is always difficult it seems. To be on that side of it is going to be good.

“My speed fits in, my game fits in, and hopefully it will be a perfect match. I’ve got to speak with a number of people and I think I know what my game is and I know what my role is. They’ve told me where they think I can fit in and where I can help the team. I’m going to do my best to do that.”

Sheary initially joined the Caps in 2020 on a one-year deal worth $735,000 which is under the current league minimum salary. He impressed enough that season to earn a two-year extension and a raise that doubled his salary to $1.5 million.

The 31-year-old winger noted it was important this time around to try and secure a more long-term, comfortable landing spot for him and his family.

“I can be interested in as many teams as I want but the interest has to be on both sides. I think the term was important to me,” Sheary said. “I got a family now. We don’t want to be moving around as much as I once was able to. To get the three-year deal was super important and I couldn’t be happier to be in Tampa. I think it’s a great spot for me.”

The Lightning are coming off a 2022-23 season that saw them finish third in the NHL’s Atlantic Division and flame out in the first round of the playoffs to the Toronto Maple Leafs. After three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances the prior three years, the Lightning’s spark seemed to dwindle a little.

Sheary is of the faith that the spark can be relit moving forward and that’s another one of the big reasons he chose the move down south.

“I was super fortunate in my career to come in and in my first two years I won the Cup,” Sheary said. “Since then, I haven’t even been close. I’ve missed the playoffs a couple times, first-round exits. To go to a team with [past] success and a team that has a chance was definitely important at this point of my career.

“I’m starting to be more of a veteran guy than a young guy. I know my time is running out a little bit so I wanted to make sure I was in a good spot for a long time and have that chance. I’m just super excited to be in Tampa.”

Sheary, who once more number 43 before he signed with the Caps, is sticking with the number 73 he has donned the past three seasons. 43 was taken in Washington by Tom Wilson and is currently used in Tampa by defenseman Darren Raddysh.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB