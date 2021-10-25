Fan throws bra on the ice after TJ Oshie hat trick goal

TJ Oshie just scored his sixth career hat trick and got a special salute from a fan at Canadian Tire Centre.

A fan tossed their bra onto the ice after Osh Babe scored his third goal of the game with eight seconds remaining in the second period.

This fan definitely did not follow the Capitals’ directions here.

Oshie’s hat trick goal came on Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson after he stickhandled through two Sens defenders on a wraparound.

This is Oshie’s first hat trick since May 5, 2021. He’s never had two hat tricks in a single year. He went four years between hat tricks from 2017 to 2021.

Oshie’s first two goals came in the first period. He started the scoring for the Capitals after taking a stunning pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk in the left circle.

Later he finished a rush after getting a great feed from Anthony Mantha.

That angle tho 😅 pic.twitter.com/7QVmREoI03 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 25, 2021

Oshie now has four goals on the season.