New long drive leader TJ Oshie hit a golf ball very, very far at the American Century Championship

TJ Oshie doesn’t need the Happy Gilmore hitch to have Happy Gilmore power.

Thursday, during the American Century Championship, Oshie overtook Patrick Mahomes as the new long drive leader after having a 369 yard carry on one of his drives.

Move over, @PatrickMahomes, we have a new @ACChampionship long drive leader 👀 At 369 yards CARRY, @TJOshie77 moves to the top spot pic.twitter.com/nPi4jBYmeU — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) July 8, 2021

According to the gizmo on the green, Oshie hit the golf ball 180 MPH off the tee. The ball traveled 369 yards in the air, meaning it likely went farther than that when it hit the fairway.

Oshie gave a thumbs up after he heard the number. “I hit it a little high on the face,” he replied back. To put Oshie’s moonshot in perspective, the longest drive in the PGA this year is by Lee Westwood, who hit it 425 feet at the Byron Nelson Tournament.

Friday marks the first round of the ACC Championship. Oshie, who annually participates in the event, is paired with Mike Modano and Joe Pavelski. Other celebrities participating in this year’s tourney include Michael Strahan, Jerry Rice, Steph Curry, Tony Romo, Justin Timberlake, Emmitt Smith, Joe Theismann, and Charles Barkley.

Oshie has sought out and interacted with Capitals fans who have attended the championship. RMNB Reader Sergey snapped this pic with Oshie on Thursday.

Oshie’s other talents seemingly always shine at the tournament such as when he drained this three pointer at the event in 2019.

Screenshot: @GOLF_com