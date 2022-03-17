TJ Oshie leaves Blue Jackets game in third period with lower-body injury

TJ Oshie’s had an unlucky, injury-prone season. Now on St. Patrick’s Day, he’s out again after suffering a lower-body injury late in Thursday’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game. The severity is unknown.

The Capitals PR announced the news in the third period of the game.

#Caps T.J. Oshie sustained a lower body injury and will not return. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 18, 2022

Oshie only had three shifts in the third period. His final twirl on the ice lasted 19 seconds.

Oshie's played three shifts this period. The last one was 19 seconds long. pic.twitter.com/MSJXJ8NKTU — Good Tweet Pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) March 18, 2022

Oshie appeared to injure himself on that final shift as he skated towards the end boards in the offensive zone. Oshie attempted a double skate stop that appeared to go wrong. Oshie’s right ankle went sideways awkwardly. Oshie immediately knew something was wrong and skated off the ice.

TJ Oshie appeared to get injured after skating towards the end boards. Take a look at his right skate. pic.twitter.com/dyNKGTDceH — Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 18, 2022

“Lower back, groin, hamstring, pick your poison,” NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May said after the game.

The Capitals have one extra forward on the road trip, Mike Vecchione, who was called up earlier this week from the Hershey Bears.

Oshie had played a pivotal role on the second line since returning from an upper-body injury he suffered on January 15, scoring seven points in his last 10 games. The 35-year-old right wing recorded a primary assist on Anthony Mantha’s breakaway goal in the first period against the Blue Jackets.

ANTHONY MANTHONY IS ON 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TwiJPF5VHe — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 17, 2022

Oshie has missed 34 of 62 games this season due to lower- and upper-body injuries, COVID, and a non-COVID illness. In the games he has suited up, the Osh Babe has been effective posting 20 points (8g, 12a) in 28 contests this season.

This is the second lower-body injury he’s suffered this season.

