The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Mike Vecchione from the Hershey Bears. Vecchione is amid his first season with Hershey and has 36 points in 43 games.

The Capitals had an open roster spot due to Lars Eller testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed on the NHL’s protocol list.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Mike Vecchione from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/gUU0JEyVVT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 15, 2022

Vecchione has two career games played in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers back in the 2016-17 season. The 29-year-old originally signed with Philadelphia after playing college hockey for four years at Union College.

The Massachusetts native appears to be purely an emergency depth recall as Connor McMichael replaced Eller in the Capitals lineup at center during the team’s last practice. Daniel Sprong also took line rushes on the wing as a non-healthy scratch for the first time in weeks.

Caps head coach Peter Laviolette told The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell that Vecchione is just “here for now” which indicates he doesn’t plan on giving the AHL journeyman a sweater during this recall.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Forward Mike Vecchione from Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Mike Vecchione from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Vecchione, 29, ranks second on Hershey this season with 36 points (12g, 24a) and leads the team with 24 assists. The 5’10”, 193-pound forward is just four points shy of tying his AHL career high in points in a season (2017-18: 40 points). The Saugus, Mass., native has appeared in two career NHL games, both with the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2016-17 season. Vecchione recorded 10 points (7g, 3a) in 18 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, tying for the third-most goals on the team. Vecchione entered the 2020-21 season with three consecutive AHL seasons with at least 36 points, including a career high of 40 points (17g, 23a) as a member of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the 2017-18 season. Vecchione originally signed with Philadelphia on March 31, 2017 following four seasons at Union College (NCAA), where he recorded 176 points (71g, 105a) in 149 career games, additionally serving as team captain for his junior and senior seasons. In 254 career AHL games between Hershey, Lehigh Valley, the San Antonio Rampage and Colorado, Vecchione has recorded 160 points (72g, 88a).

Screenshot via @NHLFlyers