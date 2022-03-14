Lars Eller placed on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

The Washington Capitals will be without Lars Eller for an unknown period of time after the Danish center landed in COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

The Capitals announced the news on social media.

#Caps forward Lars Eller has been added to the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol List — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 14, 2022

Eller’s positive test comes a little over a month after the NHL announced new COVID protocols at the end of January where there is no longer any daily testing. The league is only doing “for-cause” testing only for fully vaccinated players. Eller is presumably experiencing symptoms.

This is the second time this season Eller has been in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. In November, Eller tested positive ahead of a game against the Ducks, forcing the Stanley Cup champion to quarantine in an Anaheim hotel room for 10 days.

“No one else on the team got it,” Eller said. “Nobody in my house got it. I have no idea where I got it from. We’re trying to count, most likely probably somewhere on that road trip in Detroit and Columbus, but I’ve really only been around my teammates and nothing else so it’s really odd. I’ve just been extremely unlucky I guess.”

With Eller out, the Capitals could look to the minors to fill his role or have Connor McMichael or TJ Oshie play center in a pinch. Daniel Sprong has been a healthy scratch for the last several games.