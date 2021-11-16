Home / News / Lars Eller will not play against Anaheim Ducks due to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Lars Eller will not play against Anaheim Ducks due to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

November 16, 2021 6:17 pm

Lars Eller was not on the ice for today’s morning skate before the Washington Capitals take on the Anaheim Ducks and now we know why.

Eller is unavailable for tonight’s game due to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. It is not known yet if this will force Eller out of more games after tonight. All we know as of this moment is that he isn’t playing against the Ducks.

Eller did travel with the team to the West Coast and has four points in his last three games for the Caps.

Replacing him in the lineup will be Garrett Pilon who was called up from Hershey before the team embarked on this road trip.

“We’re working through some things in the room right now,” Laviolette said after the morning skate when asked about Eller’s absence. “So we’ll have an update later.”

Screenshot via @Capitals

, ,