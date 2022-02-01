The NHL and NHLPA end enhanced COVID-19 protocol, no longer requiring daily testing for fully vaccinated individuals

The NHL and NHLPA have shifted their COVID-19 protocol policies again as we approach the All-Star break. After a rapid surge in cases forced the league to pause, adopt stricter, enhanced protocols, and reimplement taxi squads the league is reverting back to how they started the season policy wise with some exceptions.

The revised protocol will come into effect for each team immediately following that team’s last game before the All-Star break.

The @NHLPA and the @NHL announced today updates to their COVID 19 Protocol. Details: https://t.co/pcd7amXRuw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2022

Included in the revised protocol is the removal of daily testing for fully vaccinated individuals and the removal of the requirement to test close contacts. The NHL also will be providing recommendations to receive booster vaccine shots as they become available.

The full list of changes from the NHL:

NHL, NHLPA Issue Updates to COVID-19 Protocol NEW YORK/TORONTO (Jan. 31, 2022) – The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today updates to their COVID 19 Protocol. The attached revised Protocol combines the changes that have been made since the start of the season, and incorporates new changes to the most recently issued “enhanced measures” and testing requirements, including (without limitation) the following: – Recommendation to receive booster vaccine(s) as they become available.

– Removal of “enhanced measures” and reverting instead to the start-of-season Protocol, except where otherwise specified.

– Updated recommendations for type of masks and steps to reduce community exposure.

– Removal of the requirement to test daily (i.e., “for-cause” testing only) for Fully Vaccinated individuals.

– Removal of the requirement to test close contacts.

– Updated requirements for in-arena family spaces, game presentation and on-ice ceremonies. This revised Protocol will come into effect for each Club immediately following that Club’s last game before the All-Star break. As expressly noted in the revised Protocol, compliance with all applicable regulations imposed by local, state/provincial and federal health authorities still is required, including, specifically, if they are more stringent than imposed by the revised Protocol.

