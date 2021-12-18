NHL to implement enhanced COVID protocols through new year

On Saturday morning the NHL and the NHLPA announced the re-implementation of enhanced protocols to deal with COVID-19. The new protocols, which resemble the rules from the 2020-21 season, will be in place at least until January 7.
The new protocols are a reaction to a disastrous week for league in which dozens of players entered protocol and multiple games were canceled.
Given the increased number of positive cases in our League within the last two weeks, and
changing societal realities with the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, the NHLPA and NHL have
collectively agreed that all Clubs shall be required to follow enhanced preventative and detection measures (“Enhanced Measures”). These Enhanced Measures will remain in place through the holiday season and the New Year, and will be re-evaluated by the NHL and NHLPA medical experts on January 7th, 2022. The Enhanced Measures supplement the provisions set forth in the COVID-19 Protocol for the 2021-22 Season, and related memoranda issued since September 2, 2021.
The enhanced measures have two (2) purposes:
1. Prevention of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 infection; and
2. Early detection of any positive cases so as to prevent further transmission.
The Washington Capitals reported one new case on Friday, forward Nicklas Backstrom. Backstrom joins Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nic Dowd on the list. Several players still emerging from the protocol (Trevor van Riemsdyk, Garnet Hathaway) also remained in the US on Friday as the Caps traveled to Winnipeg for a 5-2 win. The Capitals have a scheduled day off on Saturday.
The full enhanced protocols are posted below.
