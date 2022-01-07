Capitals’ announce new COVID-19 policies for home games which require fans to be vaccinated and wear masks

The Washington Capitals emailed its season ticket holders and fans on Friday announcing new policies at Capital One Arena beginning on January 15, 2022. The Capitals will be requiring all fans 12-years-old or older to be vaccinated and have proof of vaccination to enter COA moving forward for games. Fans will also be required to wear masks.

The vaccine mandate comes after DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced the change for indoor spaces on December 22 as Omicron cases skyrocketed in DC and across the country.

The Capitals are partnering with the CLEAR Health Pass App (download here) so that it can have “quick and easy verification” for fans entering the arena. Fans who have had one dose of Pfizer or Moderna but have not yet had the second shot will be required to do so before February 15 or will not be allowed inside.

The Capitals write:

As you may already be aware, a city-wide mandate was put in place requiring all guests entering an indoor facility in Washington, D.C. to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 beginning January 15, 2022. As such, we wanted to inform you of our updated policies required to enter Capital One Arena for upcoming events. Guests age 12 and older must provide proof of having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by January 15 in order to enter. For those taking a two-dose vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna, proof of a second dose will be required for entry beginning February 15, 2022. The Washington Capitals have partnered with CLEAR to help facilitate a convenient way to provide proof of vaccination. All attendees going to a Capitals game can download the free CLEAR Health Pass mobile app in order to gain access to Capital One Arena. In the limited, rare cases where the CLEAR mobile app is unable to process your COVID-19 vaccination (i.e., foreign vaccination records or attendees under the age of 18), physical cards–or a digital copy–providing proof of vaccination may be accepted with a Photo ID. To use CLEAR Health Pass, download the free CLEAR mobile app, tap the Health Pass Tile, select Capital One Arena, and enroll. From there, follow the prompts to include your proof of vaccination.

There are exemptions. Fans who have not been vaccinated due to “a sincerely held religious belief” will be allowed to enter, but must follow these requirements, including getting a negative COVID test 24 hours before the game.

– Guests must provide documentation of medical or religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine, such as a note from a medical provider, along with a photo ID. – Along with supporting documentation for the exemption, all unvaccinated guests must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours of gametime. Please note that all guests with a valid exemption MUST proceed directly to the Capital One Arena Box Office doors on F Street to enter. Entry with a valid exemption will not be granted at any other entrance.

All fans age two or older will still be required to wear masks inside Capital One Arena “for the entirety of the event.” Masks must “cover the guest’s nose and mouth.” Gaiters and bandanas are not acceptable.

The first Capitals game where these changes will go into effect is Sunday, January 16, against the Vancouver Canucks.

For many fans who were disappointed by how little masks were policed at Capital One Arena before, now, at least, they can feel a bit of solace knowing that nearly everyone in the venue will be vaccinated. Does that completely remove the possibility of COVID-19 spread? No. But it’s a big step in the right direction.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB