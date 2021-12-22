Home / News / Capital One Arena requiring proof of vaccination for entry after citywide mandate placed on indoor entertainment facilities

By Chris Cerullo

December 22, 2021 3:15 pm

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that in accordance with a citywide mandate from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, anyone aged twelve or older entering Capital One Arena will need to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The requirement will begin on January 15, 2022. The Capitals play the Vancouver Canucks at home the night after.

MSE released a statement of their own hours later, in part to encourage patrons to download the CLEAR Health Pass App for “quick and easy verification”.

This news comes just off the back of the NHL announcing that players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics due to the latest COVID-19 surge.

The city of DC has been recently ravaged by that same surge.

You can listen to Mayor Bowser’s comments on the recently announced mandate here:

