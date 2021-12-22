Capital One Arena requiring proof of vaccination for entry after citywide mandate placed on indoor entertainment facilities

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that in accordance with a citywide mandate from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, anyone aged twelve or older entering Capital One Arena will need to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The requirement will begin on January 15, 2022. The Capitals play the Vancouver Canucks at home the night after.

New: DC will have a vaccine mandate for restaurants, gyms, and many other businesses starting January 15. — Julie Zauzmer Weil (@juliezweil) December 22, 2021

MSE released a statement of their own hours later, in part to encourage patrons to download the CLEAR Health Pass App for “quick and easy verification”.

An update from Monumental Sports & Entertainment For more information: https://t.co/L7FdNxC7Mj pic.twitter.com/sNH5DPYA3S — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) December 22, 2021

This news comes just off the back of the NHL announcing that players will not participate in 2022 Beijing Olympics due to the latest COVID-19 surge.

The city of DC has been recently ravaged by that same surge.

DC just reported data from Friday through Sunday: 3,763 new covid cases in three days. That vastly outpaces the records set last week. The reported weekly case rate is now 421 new cases per 100k residents. The city reports the death of a 56-year-old woman. — Julie Zauzmer Weil (@juliezweil) December 21, 2021

