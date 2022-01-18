Report: NHL to no longer test asymptomatic players following All-Star break

The National Hockey League is switching things up with their COVID-19 policy again, as The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman are reporting that the league will no longer test asymptomatic players and staff following the All-Star break, provided Covid-19 rates continue to decline around the league.

The NHL and NHLPA will be meeting on January 31 to discuss any protocol changes. Current league protocols remain in effect until February 3. The All-Star Game occurs on February 5.

NEWS: Sources tell @DailyFaceoff that #NHL will no longer test asymptomatic players and staff following the All-Star break, provided Covid-19 rates continue to decline around the league. Testing will only then be for cross-border travel (as required) and if symptoms arise. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2022

In addition, participants going to All-Star weekend (and their families) will be tested once prior to travel but will not be tested in Vegas unless they develop symptoms or require a test to cross the border back home to Canada. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2022

With the change, the NHL is moving away from trying its best to contain the disease and instead is adopting the mindset that testing is the problem. The NFL adopted a similar policy in mid-December only testing unvaccinated players and those experiencing possible symptoms of COVID-19. The NBA has four separate testing categories based on whether or not a player is “non-fully-vaccinated, ineligible for booster, eligible for booster, and boosted”.

The move will keep more players in lineups but will disregard that COVID rates in certain parts of the United States are still rising with regularity.

The Capitals recently lost Dmitry Orlov and Carl Hagelin for multiple games due to them testing positive for COVID. Both players told the media that they were asymptomatic.

“It’s tough,” Orlov said.

“You’re missing games feeling really good,” Hagelin added.

It won’t be lost on many that this news comes a mere weeks after the league implemented enhanced protocols through the New Year, imposed a league-wide shutdown due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and came to an agreement to not send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

According to Seravalli, the league told teams that 73-percent of the league’s rosters have tested positive this season and approximately 60-percent have tested positive in the last five weeks.

Due to those rates, many games have had to be postponed around the league. Friedman reports that the NHL should be releasing a new schedule as soon as tomorrow to get new dates for those games.

The Capitals have games against the Flyers, Islanders, Senators, and Canadiens all needing to be rescheduled.

Headline photo: Pixabay