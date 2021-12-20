Home / News / NHL to impose league-wide shutdown starting on Wednesday due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Ian Oland

December 20, 2021 9:11 pm

The NHL has seen over 16 percent of its rosters (119 players) and five of its head coaches enter COVID-19 protocol recently. The NHL has postponed 39 games over the last week due to the coronavirus omicron variant. Twenty-three NHL teams have at least one player in quarantine.

Several media sources, including The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, are now reporting that the NHL will be suspending its operations starting on Wednesday, December 22.

The NHL’s pause in play will last through December 26 and facilities can re-open at 2 PM that day at the earliest.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman says that players will report back a day earlier than their Christmas break was supposed to last to begin testing again.

Per Friedman, players and other staff members will not be able to enter team facilities until they register a negative test result in an attempt to wipe the slate clean with the virus.

Andy Strickland is reporting that the NHL’s three-week February break built-in for the 2022 Winter Olympics will be used to play games that were postponed during this current stretch.

At this moment, the Capitals, who are without star players Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and TJ Oshie due to COVID-19, are still scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

Nine teams had already shut down its facilities through the Christmas holiday break including the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Seravalli reports that almost all the teams have different opinions on how to handle the virus, such as the Tampa Bay Lightning who “desperately want to play” and the New Jersey Devils who asked to the league to postpone its game on Tuesday.

The omicron variant now accounts for nearly three-quarters of all COVID-19 cases in the United States and has caused issues for all the major sports leagues that are currently playing.

This story is developing.

