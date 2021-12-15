NHL implementing enhanced COVID-19 protocols through January 7

Over 20 new players were added to the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday. Multiple games were postponed for the teams most affected. Due to that, the NHL has decided it’s time to be proactive again when it comes to the virus.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the NHL announced to its teams and players that they would be implementing “enhanced protocols” through January 7.
Friedman states that these enhanced protocols will include “restrictions on indoor dining while on the road, masking and distancing while in club facilities and daily testing, except on days off.”
He also reports that the presence of the Omicron variant has been detected and that the league has recommended players get booster shots, if eligible.
These changes come after according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, doctors from the NHL and NHLPA met on a call last night to discuss the latest COVID outbreaks and the potential need to return to these enhanced protocols.
Pausing the season is not currently being contemplated right now.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On