NHL implementing enhanced COVID-19 protocols through January 7

Over 20 new players were added to the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday. Multiple games were postponed for the teams most affected. Due to that, the NHL has decided it’s time to be proactive again when it comes to the virus.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the NHL announced to its teams and players that they would be implementing “enhanced protocols” through January 7.

Friedman states that these enhanced protocols will include “restrictions on indoor dining while on the road, masking and distancing while in club facilities and daily testing, except on days off.”

He also reports that the presence of the Omicron variant has been detected and that the league has recommended players get booster shots, if eligible.

These changes come after according to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, doctors from the NHL and NHLPA met on a call last night to discuss the latest COVID outbreaks and the potential need to return to these enhanced protocols.

Pausing the season is not currently being contemplated right now.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB