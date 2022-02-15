Capital One Arena to no longer require proof of vaccination and masks at Capitals games

Monumental Sports and Entertainment announced on Tuesday morning that it will be rolling back two of its biggest pandemic protections at Capital One Arena over the next 15 days.

Capitals fans will no longer be required to verify their vaccination status (beginning February 15) or wear masks (March 1) while attending games.

The move follows Mayor Muriel Bowser’s announcements during a press conference the day prior rolling back the mandates for DC businesses. Bowser did say businesses had the option of continuing the requirements if they wanted to.

Per an announcement from MSE:

Updated Health and Safety Policy Mayor Bowser has announced the lifting of the vaccine requirement for indoor entertainment facilities, including Capital One Arena. Patrons attending Capitals and Wizards games at Capital One Arena will no longer be required to verify their vaccination status beginning on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Mayor Bowser also announced the lifting of the indoor mask mandate. Patrons attending Capitals and Wizards games at Capital One Arena will no longer be required to wear masks while attending events beginning on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Per NBA guidelines, attendees of Wizards games seated in a player-proximate ticket location remain subject to vaccination verification or proof of a negative COVID test. See http://www.monumentalsports.com/health-safety for additional information. Guests will be notified about specific protocols required to attend other concerts and events at the time of purchasing tickets or will receive updated information from the event promoter if requirements evolve. All Monumental Sports & Entertainment staff and event staff follow NBA and NHL guidelines, are fully vaccinated, and are required to wear masks for all events. MedStar Capitals Iceplex will continue to comply and follow Arlington County and Virginia regulations and Entertainment and Sports Arena, managed by Events DC, will be subject to D.C. Government policies.

The first Capitals home game the vaccination requirement will be relaxed is on February 28 against the Toronto Maple Leafs while fans can go maskless beginning on March 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The new protocols come as coronavirus cases, nationwide, have decreased 75-percent from their peak in mid-January due to an Omicron variant. But the pandemic still rages on. Per the New York Times, “daily case reports remain higher than in some previous surges” and “death reports have leveled off at around 2,500 a day, more than at any point of the pandemic except last winter.”

