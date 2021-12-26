Home / News / Report: NHL considering taxi squads and other roster exemptions to give teams flexibility during COVID outbreaks

Report: NHL considering taxi squads and other roster exemptions to give teams flexibility during COVID outbreaks

By Ian Oland

December 26, 2021 3:06 pm

The NHL’s COVID-19 pause officially ended at 2 PM on Sunday after suspending operations for four days through the Christmas holiday. During that break, the league postponed an additional 15 games on Monday night, including the Capitals-Senators tilt at Capital One Arena. The NHL, at least at this moment, is currently set to drop the puck again on Tuesday night with four games. NHL players will no longer be participating in the Olympics held in February.

As NHL teams began re-testing their players, coaches, and personnel on Sunday afternoon, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL and the NHLPA are negotiating to give its clubs “COVID roster protection” during the current outbreak, which has seen over 100 players sidelined and sent into protocol over the last few weeks.

One idea the two sides are considering is to bring back the taxi squads that were prevalent during the 2020-21 season. At this moment, the taxi squads would be optional and only stick around until February 4 and 5 through All-Star Weekend. Last year, these players did not count against the cap and were paid an AHL salary until they were officially called up to the NHL club.

The idea makes sense if the league wants to continue playing. In the first hour since the NHL reopened its doors, five teams have announced new players and coaches who have been added to protocol due to COVID-19 with many other clubs likely to announce more cases as the day goes on.

The Capitals opted to not hold practice on Sunday and will take the ice again on Monday.

The Capitals’ next game is a home tilt on Wednesday, December 29, against the Nashville Predators.

