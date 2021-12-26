Report: NHL considering taxi squads and other roster exemptions to give teams flexibility during COVID outbreaks

The NHL’s COVID-19 pause officially ended at 2 PM on Sunday after suspending operations for four days through the Christmas holiday. During that break, the league postponed an additional 15 games on Monday night, including the Capitals-Senators tilt at Capital One Arena. The NHL, at least at this moment, is currently set to drop the puck again on Tuesday night with four games. NHL players will no longer be participating in the Olympics held in February.

As NHL teams began re-testing their players, coaches, and personnel on Sunday afternoon, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that the NHL and the NHLPA are negotiating to give its clubs “COVID roster protection” during the current outbreak, which has seen over 100 players sidelined and sent into protocol over the last few weeks.

One idea the two sides are considering is to bring back the taxi squads that were prevalent during the 2020-21 season. At this moment, the taxi squads would be optional and only stick around until February 4 and 5 through All-Star Weekend. Last year, these players did not count against the cap and were paid an AHL salary until they were officially called up to the NHL club.

NHL/NHLPA working on COVID roster protection, including: Optional use of taxi-squad through All-Star; emergency call-ups as long as player is making no more than $1M; and freedom to add a goalie if a club has less than 2 healthy due to the virus. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 26, 2021

There are some rules on who is eligible for a taxi squad, including clearing of waivers and time spent on an NHL roster. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 26, 2021

The idea makes sense if the league wants to continue playing. In the first hour since the NHL reopened its doors, five teams have announced new players and coaches who have been added to protocol due to COVID-19 with many other clubs likely to announce more cases as the day goes on.

#Bolts announce Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Mikhail Sergachev, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Brian Elliott, and assistant coach Rob Zettler have entered COVID protocol. — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 26, 2021

The Dallas Stars have placed Radek Faksa, Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Michael Raffl and Jason Robertson, along with two support staff members, into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, joining Jani Hakanpaa. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 26, 2021

Sabres coach Don Granato and forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. All three are asymptomatic at the moment. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) December 26, 2021

#FlaPanthers players missing from practice: Jonathan Huberdeau, Owen Tippett, Eetu Loustarinen, MacKenzie Weegar, Maxim Mamin — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) December 26, 2021

UPDATE: The #RedWings have placed forward Lucas Raymond and defenseman Nick Leddy in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen have been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 26, 2021

The Capitals opted to not hold practice on Sunday and will take the ice again on Monday.

#Caps will be off on Sunday and will resume practice Monday at 12 pm with media availability to follow. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 25, 2021

The Capitals’ next game is a home tilt on Wednesday, December 29, against the Nashville Predators.

