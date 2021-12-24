The Capitals’ home game on Monday, December 27 has been postponed

Christmas break will last a little bit longer than originally planned. The NHL announced on Friday evening that Monday’s home game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed.

The postponement applies to all games scheduled for December 27.

From the NHL:

NEW YORK (Dec. 24, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.

Washington’s last two games before the holiday break were previously postponed and have yet to be rescheduled. The NHL and NHLPA also recently announced they will not be participating in the 2022 Beijing Olympics, so the scheduled break in that time will be used for postponed games.

Washington’s next game, for now, is on Wednesday, December 29 at home.