Humbled TJ Oshie stumped by daughter’s second grade math homework

By Ian Oland

January 28, 2022 11:39 am

Injured TJ Oshie may not be on the ice with the Capitals currently, but he’s still very busy bee off of it. Oshie founded his own clothing line company, Warroad, and is the father of three children.

Thursday night, Oshie took to Twitter to detail some of the challenges he had helping his daughter with her homework. While TJ may visually understand the angles and geometry in his mastery of shootout goals, second grade math is very hard for him.

And it required his other brainiac teammates’ help.

Oshie called a friend, Norris Trophy finalist defenseman John Carlson (who has three children himself), and the Capitals’ rearguard advised TJ to tell the teacher that the math problem was done wrong. The person who ultimately helped TJ solve the problem was Dutch forward Daniel Sprong.

This is one of those times I wish I could have been a lurker in the Capitals players’ chat room. I can’t even begin to imagine how funny this back and forth was.

Meanwhile, Carlson’s silliness also extended to social media where he joked about Trevor Zegras’s lacrosse goal. Carly wrote “And the fans go wild (?).” There were no fans allowed at Bell Centre due to COVID-19.

Can you figure out the answer to the math problem?

